Dresden Elementary Goes Remote after COVID-19 Case

Dresden Elementary School shifted to distance learning Thursday, Oct. 29 and will continue distance learning until Nov. 9 after learning of a COVID-19 case Wednesday, Oct. 28.

RSU 2 Superintendent Tonya Arnold announced the case in a letter to the community Wednesday. She said no other RSU 2 schools are impacted.

The school and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will contact any staff member or student who was in close contact with the person who tested positive, and will provide information about quarantining and testing.

Arnold wrote that with the safety precautions the school has in place, secondary contact, meaning being less than 6 feet away from a person who was in close contact with a person who tested positive, does not require quarantine or testing.

“These situations are stressful for everyone, but especially for those closest to the situation,” Arnold said in the letter. “Please be supportive, protect the privacy of others, and demonstrate the RSU Community compassion that makes us strong.”

Dresden Elementary had been operating under a hybrid model since the beginning of the school year, with a mix of distance and in-person learning.

