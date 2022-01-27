Erskine Academy Open House Feb. 16 January 27, 2022 at 10:14 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesErskine Academy to Host Eighth Grade Open HouseErskine to Host Eighth-Grade Open HouseEdgecomb Eddy School NewsLA to Host Eighth Grade Family Night Nov. 2Miller School News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!