Free Classes, Advising, and Career Planning from Lincoln County College Connection

Individuals who are 19 years of age or older and planning to go to college but don’t know where to start could find the answers with the Lincoln County College Connection.

Lincoln County College Connection provides one-on-one counseling, mentoring, and academic support to help individuals successfully move on to college and earn a degree and/or decide on a career that is the perfect fit.

Lincoln County College Connection provides support from start to finish with free academic courses to prepare for college placement tests, career counseling, college visits and tours, and follow up and support to ensure continued success once enrolled in college.

Lincoln County College Connection offers flexible, part-time schedules and locations. Both morning and evening courses and learning center times are offered in Damariscotta, Waldoboro, Wiscasset, and Boothbay Harbor with ongoing personalized advising and support. Lincoln County College Connection also walks individuals through the process of getting the money needed to attend college. College coach will help fill out financial aid forms and assist with every step of the college admission process.

For more information, go to clc.maineadulted.org, call 563-2811, or stop by the Central Lincoln County Adult Education office in Pine Grove Plaza in Damariscotta.

Registration is ongoing for the fall semester. Classes begin the week of Sept. 20.

