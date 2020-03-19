Free Food for RSU 12 Students

Starting Wednesday, March 18, RSU 12 is making breakfast and lunch available to students and will provide it free of charge. Meals will be bussed to students who are on traditionally on bus routes, leaving at 9 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with delivery of two days’ food each delivery. Enrolled students can contact the school that’s closest to them for assistance.

This is available to students in the towns of Alna, Chelsea, Palermo, Somerville, Westport Island, Whitefield, and Windsor.

If a student is not traditionally on a bus route, please contact the closest school for a place to meet and pick up the food.

As of Tuesday, March 17, there are no pick-up locations available for Alna, Somerville, and Westport Island.

In addition, they are asking families for information with learning activities for students. Please take a moment to complete this survey so they know how best to support the children. Please complete it once for each child under age 18 in the home: COVID-19 Parent Survey: shorturl.at/emAL4

For more information, contact the school closest to home.

