GSB Closes to Test Carbon Monoxide Levels in Kitchen

Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta canceled school on Friday, Sept. 10 to test carbon monoxide levels in the kitchen.

According to AOS 93 Superintendent Craig Jurgensen, no students were exposed and the concern is limited to the inside of the cafeteria kitchen itself, not the dining area.

The closure and inspection of the building was prompted when a cafeteria worker was admitted to an emergency room to be evaluated for what the worker believed was carbon monoxide poisoning.

Concerns were also voiced by a second cafeteria employee, Jurgensen said.

Jurgensen said the carbon monoxide alarm was never triggered and the school was only closed out of an “abundance of caution.”

“Particularly with the concern around everyone’s health right now, we felt this is the right thing to do,” Jurgensen said.

Mark Hagar, GSB’s maintenance supervisor, and Damariscotta Fire Chief John Roberts inspected the building the evening of Thursday, Sept. 9 after families were notified of the closure of the school.

Roberts said there were low levels of carbon monoxide detected from ovens in the kitchen, which he said is not typical. He recommended they be repaired before they are used again.

Jurgensen said that Hammond Mechanical, of Wiscasset, also checked the ventilation system and air flow in the building on Friday morning.

The school plans to repair the ovens, which have some loose gaskets, and is waiting for more recommendations from Hammond Mechanical to ensure the school building is safe to reopen on Monday, Sept. 13, Jurgensen said.

The building will be monitored for carbon monoxide levels over the weekend as well.

