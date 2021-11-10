GSB Constructs New Gaga Court

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Great Salt Bay Community School’s playground is an evolving space that is meant to develop, inspire, and encourage movement and free play of students and community. The addition of swings, netting, and paint, the new Gaga court has been a great addition to the grounds.

Ted Perkins, of Hammond Lumber in Damariscotta, was eager to donate and deliver the entirety of the project materials for the seventh and eighth graders to build the 20-foot Gaga court. From the earthwork and mapping to measuring the foundation and using pressure-treated wood, power tools, mathematics, and a lot of sweat, they provided a space for all children and adults to play a high-energy agility game called Gaga Ball.

This project was headed by the seventh and eighth graders alongside Erin Michaud, GSB’s new K-5 PE teacher. The entire student body had the opportunity to help measure, carry, assemble, as well as move wood chips to the interior of the court.

