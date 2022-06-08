Holmes and Prior Selected for LA Alumni Service Award Submitted article June 8, 2022 at 4:40 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlumni Classes Compete to Raise Funds for LALA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterJefferson Village SchoolLA Delegates Head to Boys State, Girls StateLincoln Academy Homecoming 2016 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!