JVS Switches to Remote Learning

Jefferson Village School switched to remote learning starting Wednesday, March 3 after a person associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19. The school will return to in-person learning Tuesday, March 9.

According to an email from AOS 93 Superintendent Craig Jurgensen, “the issue that caused the shift from in-person to remote learning for the entire school was the school’s ability to safely and completely provide classroom coverage. Due to the number of close contacts who had to be quarantined and the lack of adequate substitute teachers, JVS moved to remote instruction.”

Jurgensen said that “initial concerns about the possibility of a positive case started on Saturday and were confined to a single grade. This class started remote instruction on Monday. Following that, close contacts were traced and it was determined that remote instruction starting on Wednesday was necessary for the entire school.”

The school did not send students home early Tuesday. “JVS followed its remote learning protocols related to school lunch and breakfast, as well as the distribution of computers and other learning materials,” Jurgensen said.

JVS interim Principal Terry Atwood said the school notified parents by a letter delivered via an electronic alerting system. He said the last time the individual who tested positive was on the premises was Friday, Feb. 26.

No school time was missed and students will only miss four days of in-person learning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

