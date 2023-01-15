The Lincoln Academy class of 2026 is running a bottle drive in partnership with Bonus Redemption in Newcastle.

Students are looking for bagged redeemable bottles and cans to be dropped off at the outdoor container. Since the collection location is outside, donations may be deposited at any time. This fundraiser is continuous and will remain active for the foreseeable future.

The profit from these returnable items will be given to the class of 2026 at Lincoln Academy. These funds will be used to help the class pay for events, caps and gowns at graduation, and a class trip as upperclassmen, among other things.

Students are grateful for every single bottle as donations add up quickly. Every single dollar raised greatly assists that class, and students really appreciate the support of the greater Lincoln County community in making these events successful.

Bonus Redemption, at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle, is near the Newcastle Post Office and Louis Doe Home Center.

