Lincoln Academy students have been volunteering at Veggies to Table, a Newcastle nonprofit farm that grows top-quality organic produce and flowers to donate to those experiencing hunger and needing joy, creates lasting community connections through their volunteer program, and provides education around healthy food and sustainable living.

The students working at the farm are part of LA’s Innovatively Designed Education for All Learners program.

During their service-based learning blocks on Monday mornings, students spend time on the farm helping with any and all tasks, which range from harvesting and mulching to making cider with apples from the farm and creating new beds to grow in.

“We not only are thrilled to have some extra hands on deck, we adore getting to know the younger members of our community while working together towards feeding those in need in our community beautiful farm-fresh produce,” said IDEAL Program Director Janna Civittolo. “Students have been learning about composing, mulching, no-till farm practices, sowing seeds, pressing apple cider and preparing crops for the winter. They are learning a bit about how to be small farmers: the hard work it entails and most of all, how to give back to an organization that does so much to support our community.”

Sophomore Gavin Achorn said he “enjoys being at the farm, they teach things about no-till farming practices and the people are so nice. Pressing cider was so fun, and the cider was really tasty and fresh.”

In addition to Veggies to Table, IDEAL students also help out at Twin Village Foodbank Farm, the Boothbay Woodchucks, Camp Kieve Wavus, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hodgdon Green, and events at Chase Point as part of their service learning projects.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

