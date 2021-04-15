Lincoln Academy Alumni Scholarships

Lincoln Academy will once again award several scholarships to alumni this year. There are a number of scholarships available, covering a wide range of criteria.

Anyone who wishes to be considered for any and all alumni scholarships should email a letter of application that includes information about current academic pursuits, career goals, and extracurricular activities along with a copy of their transcript to the Lincoln Academy guidance office, attn: Mrs. Blodgett, at blodgett@lincolnacademy.org.

The deadline to submit completed applications is Friday, May 14.

