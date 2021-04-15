Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln Academy Alumni Scholarships

at

Lincoln Academy will once again award several scholarships to alumni this year. There are a number of scholarships available, covering a wide range of criteria.

Anyone who wishes to be considered for any and all alumni scholarships should email a letter of application that includes information about current academic pursuits, career goals, and extracurricular activities along with a copy of their transcript to the Lincoln Academy guidance office, attn: Mrs. Blodgett, at blodgett@lincolnacademy.org.

The deadline to submit completed applications is Friday, May 14.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^