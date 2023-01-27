Local Students Named to President’s List Submitted article January 27, 2023 at 11:44 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Students on Plymouth President’s ListBertin on Plymouth State President’s ListLocal Student Makes Plymouth State President’s ListLocal Student Earns Plymouth State HonorsLocal Students on Plymouth State Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!