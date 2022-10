This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Soccer players from Nobleboro Central School and Vinalhaven faced off Wednesday, Sept. 28 with the NCS Lions netting a 4-1 win.

Coach Aaron Bradbury and Athletic Director Michelle York took the NCS team aboard the ferry out of Rockland. Student athletes enjoyed the crisp fall weather on the crossing to the island, then bested their opponents on the field.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print