NCS Principal Departing for Vassalboro

Nobleboro Central School Principal Ira Michaud will depart the district at the end of the school year to become principal at Vassalboro Community School.

Michaud announced the news in an email to the NCS community the evening of Tuesday, May 10.

“I want to thank you all for the support and goodwill we have shared over this 2021-22 school year. While it can be hard to embrace change, sometimes it is necessary,” Michaud said in the email. “It has been an honor and pleasure to work with your children and serve your families and the Nobleboro community. I appreciate the fond memories and relationships we have forged together, and I look forward to enjoying these last few weeks working with our amazing students.”

Michaud will continue as the Pack 213 Cub Master, he said in the email.

After 13 years as a teacher at schools in Gardiner and Benton, Michaud started his administrative career as an assistant principal at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta in 2014. He was hired as Edgecomb Eddy School’s principal in 2017 and became the Nobleboro Central School principal in 2021.

AOS 93 Superintendent Craig Jurgensen said in an email sent Wednesday, May 11 that the district will begin advertising for the position and a search committee will be formed to find the next principal.

“Our timelines will be tight but the goal of the process — to hire the best and most qualified candidate — will not be compromised,” Jurgensen said.

