NCS Principal Steps Down, Interim Principal Starts Work

Nobleboro Central School Principal Martin Mackey resigned effective Friday, Dec. 11, citing personal reasons. He has taken a position with the Maine Department of Education.

Long-term substitute teacher Sharon Sperry will serve as interim principal for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, according to AOS 93 Superintendent Craig Jurgensen. A search for a permanent replacement will begin in the spring, with the goal of having a new principal in place for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

Mackey started at the school July 1, 2018, and was nearing the halfway point of his third school year at NCS. He was previously principal of the REAL School in Brunswick.

Jurgensen said the district interviewed two candidates before selecting Sperry as interim principal. He described her as well known to the NCS community. She shadowed Mackey for some time before starting as interim principal Monday, Dec. 14.

In a Nov. 9 letter to the school community, Mackey wrote: “Personal circumstances with my family have made this a decision I can no longer delay. Words cannot express my gratitude and appreciation for your support these last three years. I feel deeply blessed and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful community.”

He announced Sperry’s appointment in a Dec. 4 letter. “Sharon is already well acquainted with the staff and students at Nobleboro,” having worked as a substitute all year, Mackey said in the letter. “I am confident that her extensive educational leadership experience and creativity will successfully guide NCS through the next six months.”

Jurgensen concurred, citing Sperry’s “extensive background,” which includes teaching internationally. “Sharon is a really good match for the school — she’s the right person for the job,” Jurgensen said.

In an introductory letter to NCS students and families, Sperry wrote that she has been dedicated to the field of education for more than 50 years and has worked with students from prekindergarten through grade 12 in private and public schools in a variety of roles.

“I have been a special education teacher, regular education teacher, and an international school director for many years,” Sperry said in the letter. “Most recently, I have served as a long-term sub here at NCS. I am thrilled to bring my skills as an educational leader to Nobleboro Central School and to work with you as a partner in education to ensure your child’s success.”

In a nod to the challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sperry went on to say: “I know that this is a difficult time and I am committed to do all that I can to support students, faculty, staff, and parents and to keep the door of NCS open as long as it is safe to do so.”

