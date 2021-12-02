NCS Students ‘Check’ Out New Club December 2, 2021 at 10:05 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Central Students Play ChessNCS Youth Master Game of ChessChess Club Challenges NCS YouthNCS Students Learn Chess SkillsChess Challenges Youth at NCS Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!