NCS Third Graders Whip Up Nutritious Dishes September 29, 2021 at 4:17 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNCS Students Cook up a StormNCS Students Learning to Cook Healthy DishesNobleboro Central School NewsCooking Classes at FARMSClasses for Kids in the Kitchen Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!