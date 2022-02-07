Negotiations to Begin with Potential AOS 93 Superintendent February 7, 2022 at 9:31 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInterview Committee Appointed, Motion to Unseat Chair Fails at AOS 93 MeetingAOS 93 Superintendent to Retire at End of School YearAOS 93 Towns to Vote on District BudgetAOS 93 Plans Cooperative Board to Oversee Special Education ProgramsGSB, Bristol, South Bristol Discuss Back-To-School Plans Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!