Nobleboro Central School Bus Routes

Bus transportation to Nobleboro Central School is provided for students residing in Nobleboro. Times are subject to change, depending on ridership/weather. Please allow extra time before and after your estimated stop, particularly during the first two weeks of school.

Morning

Bus 41—Kim’s Run

7:00 a.m.: From Nobleboro Central School, turn left on Center Street, right onto Morgan Hill Road

7:02: Turn right on Bayview Road

7:04: Continue to railroad crossing and bear left onto Bayview Road, turn right onto Route 215 (Main Street) toward Damariscotta Mills. Bear left on 215 back toward Main Street. Turn left on Main Street. Turn right onto Borland Hill Road

7:07: Continue on Borland Hill Road and bear left onto West Neck Road

7:13: Continue on West Neck Road to Camp Kieve for turn-around

7:19: Proceed back down West Neck Road to Lower Cross Road; turn left

7:23: Continue on Lower Cross Road to Morgan Hill Road; turn right

7:25: Proceed on Morgan Hill Road to Center Street; turn right

7:27: Continue to Center Street to Midcoast Road (Laila’s Little Learning Center); turn right and continue to end; turn left on Route 1

7:35: Route 1 to Center Street; turn left. Pick up at Evergreen Estates, and turn right onto Back Meadow Road—cross over Route 1 to Back Meadow Daycare

7:43: Proceed to Route 1, turn right, pick up at Sidelinger Road, then continue to Vannah Road, turn left and proceed to East Neck Road

7:51: Proceed on East Neck Road to Center Street, turn left

7:55: Arrive at Nobleboro Central School

Bus 42—Briceson’s Run

7:10: Start at Jefferson/Nobleboro town line; continue down East Pond Road

7:14: Continue on East Pond Road and bear right and continue to Upper East Pond Road, turn left

7:19: Proceed on Upper East Pond Road to Eugley Hill Road. Turn right for pick up at Pine Ridge Road on left. Turn around at next road on left; return to Upper East Pond Road. From Eugley Hill, bear right and continue to East Pond Road, turn left

7:28: Continue on East Pond Road toward Route 1

7:30: Turn left on Route 1, turn right for stop at Antique Exchange, turn right onto Route 1 going north. Proceed on Route 1, turn around at Storage Center

7:35: Continue south on Route 1 and turn left on Winslow Hill Road (Town Office)

7:38: Turn left onto Duck Puddle Road. Turn around at Duck Puddle Campground and proceed back to Winslow Hill Road, turn left. Continue to Route 1 and turn left and proceed to Center Street and turn right

7:50: Continue down Center Street then to Nobleboro Central School

7:55: Arrive at Nobleboro Central School

Afternoon

Bus 41—Kim’s Run

2:30 p.m.: From Nobleboro School, turn left on Center Street, turn right onto East Neck Road

2:38: Continue on East Neck Road to Vannah Road

2:42: Proceed on Vannah Road to Route 1; turn right on Route 1 and return to Center Street

2:45: Bear right onto Center Street, Heath Road

2:45: Proceed on Center Street to Midcoast Road, turn right and continue to Route 1

2:50: Turn left onto Business Route 1 and continue to Legion, YCare and YMCA students.

3:00: Continue to Biscay Road turn at Coastal Kids

3:00: Return up Biscay Road to Business Route 1, turn right to Route 1, left onto Center Street

3:05: Left onto Morgan Hill Road, left on Lower Cross Road, turn right onto West Neck Road

3:10: Proceed to Camp Kieve for turnaround

3:18: Continue back on West Neck Road to Borland Hill Road, turn right to drop off (near swimming area)

3:20: Left on Route 215 (Bay View), left onto Main Street in front of Alewives Fabrics, back to Bayview Road via Borland Road. Cross the railroad tracks and continue to Morgan Hill Road. Turn left

3:25: Proceed to Center Street, turn left and then right onto Back Meadow Road

3:30: Continue on Back Meadow Road to Route 1 and then to park out location

Bus 42—Briceson’s Run

2:40: Take left out of school and proceed to Back Meadow Road, turn left. Continue down Back Meadow Road to Route 1

2:45: Cross Route 1 continuing on Back Meadow and turn around at Egypt Road, drop off at Back Meadow Daycare. Continue back to Route 1, turn right (Sidelinger Road stop on Route 1)

2:53: Turn right onto Winslow Hill Road and then a right on Duck Puddle Road. Turn around at Duck Puddle Campground and go back to Winslow Hill Road. Turn right on Winslow Hill Road and continue to Route 1

3:03: Turn right on Route 1, stop at Old County Road by Nobleboro Antique Exchange

3:05: Continue to Storage Center, turn

3:08: Proceed south on Route 1, turn right on East Pond Road and continue to Upper East Pond Road

3:12: Turn right on Upper East Pond Road to Eugley Hill Road

3:22: Continue on Upper East Pond Road and bear right onto East Pond Road. Continue to the Jefferson/Nobleboro Town Line. Turn around across from Town Line Campground Road.

3:27: Proceed south on East Pond Road for drop off and to park-out location

Information for students being dropped or picked up by families

Morning Arrival

Students will go directly to classrooms in an organized manner. Buses arrive 7:55-8:00. Students being dropped off will be guided by staff in the circle. Drop off is 8:05-8:15 a.m. (no lobby hours this year). All students are expected to be in their classrooms at 8:15.

Afternoon Pick up

Parents/guardians planning to pick up students at school at dismissal should be at the school (line up in the bus circle) at 2:35-2:45 p.m., after the buses have departed. Students will be called as you enter the lot and will meet your car in the front circle. Students walking or riding bicycles will be dismissed after the buses leave the yard. Bike riders and walkers should review the guidelines in the NCS Handbook which is on the school’s website and sign out at the office. See schools.aos93.org/ncs.

