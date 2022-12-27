Nobleboro Students Visit Salt Bay Farm Submitted article December 27, 2022 at 12:29 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Residential Students Pitch InNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCoastal Kids Family Fun DayBristol BeaconBristol Beacon Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!