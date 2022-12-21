Quinn Overlock has been named Medomak Valley High School’s Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for the class of 2023.

Overlock, the student of Heidi and Mathew Overlock of Waldoboro, is a high honors/honors student for all quarters of her high school experience and has also earned AP Scholar status. Earning top eight status for grades 9-11, she has also been a student of the month in grades 9 and 10. Overlock earned the Lions Club Award in grades 10 and 11, and has earned the Humanitarian Award.

Overlock is a member of the National Honor Society, the MVHS Math team, the MVHS Student Council, Peers Assisting with Sincerity and has been an ambassador for the Yellow Tulip Project.

A magazine editor for the EPOCH Magazine, published by Skidompha Library of Damariscotta, Overlock has also worked as a summer counselor, participated in research projects, volunteered at the animal shelter, served as an elementary tutor and submitted to the Maine State Science Fair.

