Exploring new heights

By Aysel Fraser

Some may say “The sky’s the limit,” but the South Bristol School fifth and sixth graders climbed higher at Monkey C Monkey Do.

Scaling the obstacles, the students saw new challenges and faced them head on. Each student pushed themselves until they could do no more, either from fear or exhaustion, but every single one went home with something to be proud of.

That’s not all, though. The trip was graciously hosted by the D.A.R.E. program (Drug Abuse Resistance Education). A great experience, the trip was meant as a celebration party for everything the fifth and sixth classes accomplished during D.A.R.E. After everyone had climbed, ziplined and swung, the celebration came to a grand ending with, guess what, cupcakes! Every student was awarded a certificate and a D.A.R.E. T-shirt.

Everyone supported each other, clapping and cheering when someone walked up to be awarded. The trip was a fun and amazing experience for the classes. They all really enjoyed it. Each student is now living proof that trying new things is best!

Thank you to our bee mentors!

By SBS Gazette staff

Thank you to our bee mentors, Maisie and Matt Sturdevant, from Switchback Farm for coming to our school and presenting their bee colony to our pre-K through fourth grade students.

They talked all about the history of bees, the jobs in a colony, and how to take care of bees so they stay happy in their hives. We really appreciate their dedication to our project this year and look forward to a long working relationship together as beekeepers!

An excursion to Pemaquid Beach

By Amelia Rice

On Monday the whole of SBS set off to Pemaquid Beach, located in Bristol.

It was a beautiful day with a sky of sapphires, an ocean of emeralds, and a beach as pale as pearls. The day was spent enjoying the sunshine and even the very chilly ocean. I myself enjoyed sketching the coastline, playing a very competitive game of Bananagrams, and swimming!

This was a great field trip and we are grateful for all who helped put it on!

Boat shop

By Amelia Rice

The experiences you have at the boat shop are ones you’ll cherish and remember forever. From the first chilly autumn day you step into the boat shop to the last hot one in June, you will have learned a tremendous amount. You learn technical things like formulas, techniques, and how to use tools, but it is the other half that truly will follow you into your life. Teamwork, perseverance, problem solving, resilience, and good old fashioned hard work.

The volunteers are phenomenal, as are the directors. I would like to give a big thank you to Kurt, Luke, Bob, Richard, and Lynne. They all work tremendously hard, especially behind the scenes; sometimes they are known as “the secret sanding fairies.” I would also like to thank SBS Staff for helping us keep this program going. I would lastly like to thank Pamela Sperry, without whom none of us would be here, in these beautiful boats, today.

I wish the class of 2023 the best of luck in their Discovery Boat Building Program. May they all have the patience and perseverance while building, and may they all feel the pride in knowing that they have created such a fantastic thing.

SBS Tricky Tray

By SBS Gazette Staff

South Bristol School had another successful Tricky Tray raffle! We want to express our gratitude to all of the thoughtful individuals and generous local businesses for donating your time and wonderful items for the raffle. The South Bristol Boosters Club is excited to be able to fund school projects like the school playground and items for families in need, so thank you for your support!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

