Students Help Each Other Learn What Is Not Love Submitted article February 6, 2023 at 4:41 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMontessori Hosts Educator in ResidenceWiscasset Students Chat with UMF Book BuddiesStudents Named to Bates Dean’s ListLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder Award Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!