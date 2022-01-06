Advanced Search
Teacher of the Year Nominations Now Open

The Maine Teacher of the Year program is now accepting nominations through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

Nominations are accepted from students, parents, school administrators, colleagues, college faculty members, and associations. Self-nominations and nominations from family members are not accepted.

The program is committed to a nomination and selection process that ensures people of all backgrounds are represented. Educate Maine and the Maine Department of Education champion that commitment by encouraging the nomination of educators from all culturally diverse experiences and backgrounds.

For more information or to nominate a teacher, go to educatemaine.wufoo.com/forms/r1j4ry7j09it0gv.

The 2022 County Teachers of the Year will be announced in May.

