Tuition-Free Summer Courses for High School Students Available

Through a partnership between the Maine Department of Education, the University of Maine, and the University of Maine Machias, tuition is waived for all qualified Maine high school students, covering full tuition for up to 12 college credits per year at the two universities. Eligible students are able to earn college credit while still in high school.

UMaine and UMM offer over 100 online summer courses suitable for qualified high school students. Course start dates are in May, June, July and August.

Both universities offer an Early College Program, which are taught by world-class faculty and meet general education requirements of the University of Maine system, as well as the majority of colleges nationwide. Students across the state will benefit from the flexibility and variety of early college courses offered this summer.

UMaine and UMM have a long history as leaders in supporting early college programming online. UMaine’s signature online program, Academ-e, launched over 16 years ago. UMM offers early college certificates, of 14 certificate opportunities, ten are available online.

The UMaine-UMM Early College Program is committed to providing quality teaching and learning, college-level rigor and academic integrity, access and support to under-resourced communities and first-generation students, and multiple layers of support to ensure student success, including a comprehensive orientation experience and academic advising.

Interested students may register online at explorec.maine.edu or contact Allison Small, Early College Programs Coordinator at UMaine at 581-8004 or allison.small@maine.edu, or Christy Alley, Director of Early College at UMM at 255-1268 or christy.alley@maine.edu. More information is available at umaine.edu/earlycollege and machias.edu/earlycollege.

