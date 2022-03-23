Two More Weeks of Remote Learning for Medomak Middle School

Medomak Middle School students and staff are likely to continue operating remotely for at least two more weeks following the failure of the school’s water system in February.

Superintendent Steve Nolan presented the approximate timeline to the RSU 40 school board at its meeting on March 17. He stressed that the forecast assumes that necessary parts for the system will arrive on time and that there are no unexpected disruptions in the process of getting the control panel installed and inspected.

Late in the week of Feb. 20, electrical components that control the school’s water system, including domestic water and fire suppression systems, failed. The building, located at 318 Manktown Road, cannot be occupied if safety measures are malfunctioning, thus MMS students have been participating in classes remotely since Feb. 28.

“I just appreciate the patience our families have demonstrated. I recognize that the longer this goes on that it’s frustrating for everyone involved, and we’re trying to get this fixed as quickly as we can to get everyone back in person,” Nolan said over the phone on March 22. “Until then, we’re just going to continue to work to do the best we can to keep students engaged and learning.”

Most MMS students are learning remotely while a small group is continuing in-person learning at Medomak Valley High School. While administrators have been unable to find a location that can accommodate all students, they are looking into options around the community, such as churches, where staff could potentially hold some classes, especially if MMS remains unusable for an extended period.

According to MMS Principal Kate Race, Misty Darton from the Gibbs Library in Washington is offering internet to Washington middle school students so that they can attend remote classes.

RSU 40 includes the towns of Union, Waldoboro, Warren, Friendship, and Washington.

Parents and guardians from any RSU 40 town whose students need access to the internet for remote learning can contact Race at katherine_race@msad40.org.

