Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Weekend Meal Programs

at

Bristol Consolidated School: The program is run by the nonprofit Caring for Kids. Parents can call the BCS main office at 677-2678 for more information.

Great Salt Bay Community School: Jill Davis, GSB school counselor, coordinates the weekend meal program. Bags of food are delivered to school and placed discreetly in students’ backpacks on Fridays. To sign up, email or call jdavis@aos93.org or 563-3091

Jefferson Village School: The program is run by the nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack. Parents can call the JVS main office at 549-7491 to sign up for the program. The secretary places the bags, which consists of two breakfast items, two entrees, and two desserts, in the children’s lockers discreetly on Fridays.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^