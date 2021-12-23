Weekend Meal Programs

Bristol Consolidated School: The program is run by the nonprofit Caring for Kids. Parents can call the BCS main office at 677-2678 for more information.

Great Salt Bay Community School: Jill Davis, GSB school counselor, coordinates the weekend meal program. Bags of food are delivered to school and placed discreetly in students’ backpacks on Fridays. To sign up, email or call jdavis@aos93.org or 563-3091

Jefferson Village School: The program is run by the nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack. Parents can call the JVS main office at 549-7491 to sign up for the program. The secretary places the bags, which consists of two breakfast items, two entrees, and two desserts, in the children’s lockers discreetly on Fridays.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

