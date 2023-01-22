Wiscasset students attended a meet and greet and concert by the University of Maine’s Maine Steiners at the Wiscasset Middle High School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Prior to the concert, choral students gathered to meet the Steiners and participate in a workshop led by the young men’s group, the University of Maine’s oldest all-male a cappella group. They shared singing techniques with students as they taught a warm-up that they do regularly to prepare for singing harmonies. Students asked questions and had the chance to get to know the members of the group. Later, all the students and staff joined in for a full Steiners concert.

The Steiners sang numbers showcasing their ability to sing different genres of a cappella music including classic barbershop style, doo-wap and contemporary to name a few. A favorite was their encore medley of Disney songs performed with clever choreography.

During the final part of the concert, the group opened it up for questions. When asked if they are all music majors, group members answered “no in fact.” They each talked about how important it is to do something you love in addition to your work, and for them it is singing.

Students gave The Maine Steiners a rousing round of applause and left the gym smiling after a wonderful afternoon of music.

