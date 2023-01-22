Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Students Attend Maine Steiners Concert Submitted article

at

The Maine Steiners perform for students and staff in the Wiscasset Middle High School gymnasium Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Photo courtesy Carole Drury)

The Maine Steiners perform for students and staff in the Wiscasset Middle High School gymnasium Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Photo courtesy Carole Drury)

Wiscasset students attended a meet and greet and concert by the University of Maine’s Maine Steiners at the Wiscasset Middle High School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Wiscasset student Everett Oakes chats with The Maine Steiners' Music Director Isaiah Grace during a meet and greet before the UMaine a cappella group performed in the Wiscasset Middle High School gymnasium Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Photo courtesy Becky Hallowell)

Wiscasset student Everett Oakes chats with The Maine Steiners’ Music Director Isaiah Grace during a meet and greet before the UMaine a cappella group performed in the Wiscasset Middle High School gymnasium Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Photo courtesy Becky Hallowell)

Prior to the concert, choral students gathered to meet the Steiners and participate in a workshop led by the young men’s group, the University of Maine’s oldest all-male a cappella group. They shared singing techniques with students as they taught a warm-up that they do regularly to prepare for singing harmonies. Students asked questions and had the chance to get to know the members of the group. Later, all the students and staff joined in for a full Steiners concert.

The Steiners sang numbers showcasing their ability to sing different genres of a cappella music including classic barbershop style, doo-wap and contemporary to name a few. A favorite was their encore medley of Disney songs performed with clever choreography.

During the final part of the concert, the group opened it up for questions. When asked if they are all music majors, group members answered “no in fact.” They each talked about how important it is to do something you love in addition to your work, and for them it is singing.

Students gave The Maine Steiners a rousing round of applause and left the gym smiling after a wonderful afternoon of music.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^