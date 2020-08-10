YMCA Plans Fall Programming

To support families through the upcoming school year amid the pandemic, the CLC YMCA has begun planning for three scenarios in which it can provide safe and healthy programs to children and families.

The first scenario is based on children heading back to school full time. Under this scenario, the Y will continue to offer child care for infants six weeks to 5 years old. The Y will also offer care for school-age children through the “Before Care” and “Thrive at the Y” programs. The “Before Care” program serves Great Salt Bay students starting at 6:30 a.m. and the “Thrive at the Y” program serves children after school until 5:30 p.m. The “Thrive at the Y” program promotes healthy lifestyles through offerings of “CATCH” physical activity, “STEAM” academic enrichment, and provides a healthy snack each day through the “FARMS at the Y” program.

If school opens as a hybrid model, serving children part time, or if school does not reopen, the Y will partner with the schools to care for children when they are not in school.

“Last spring, the Y cared for children of essential workers,” said child care director Sally Farrell. “Now we are ready to offer the community more. We are ready support and enrich children’s classroom learning through outdoor education, academic tutoring, and physical activity. The Y is set up to provide children with healthy meals each day and promote healthy lifestyles.”

The Y will continue to meet the needs of the community in accordance with the state guidelines.

Applications for all programs are available online at clcymca.org or at the Y’s front desk.

