10th seed Traip Academy robbed the Seahawk nest to upset seventh seed Bootbhay Region in a South Class C boys preliminary game on February 15 in Boothbay Harbor. The Rangers led 18-17 at the quarter break, then broke the game open in the second period by scoring the final 10 points of the half to lead 33-22 at the break. Traip then scored the first three points of the third quarter to lead by 14. Boothbay pulled within eight with three straight hoops from Kayden Ames. Traip scored eight straight to open up a 16 point lead. Boothbay scored 10 straight points over two quarters to cut the lead to six early in the final period. The Rangers answered the threat with a 10-2 run to put the game away.

Traip made 14 of 24 foul shots in the game, and Boothbay four of six. Boothbay was led by 19 points each from Gryffin Kristan and Ames. Traip was led by Ben Hawks 19, David Darling 15, Zac Foye 15 and Dylan Santamaria 11.

