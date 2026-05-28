11 Medomak Athletes Sign Collegiate Letters

Eleven Medomak Valley High School athletes signed collegiate letters of intent or commitment during a ceremony on Tuesday, May 26. Athletic Director Matt Lash welcomed everyone to Medomak’s first-ever college signing night. He thanked a multitude of people for helping these young athletes reach their goals. He and Ryan DiPompo introduced the athletes.

Signing letters of intent for Division II schools were Scarlett Flint at Saint Anselm College for women’s soccer, Lyra Puchalski at Saint Michael’s College for indoor and outdoor track, and Haylee Chandler at American International College for women’s soccer. Flint plans to major in biology vet medicine, Chandler plans to study occupational therapy, and Puchalski plans to major in health sciences.

Eight athletes signed letters of commitment. Ava Collamore will run cross country and indoor and outdoor track at the University of Southern Maine where she will major in business management. Chloe Fox will play women’s basketball at Central Maine Community College and major in exercise science. Julia Hynd plans to play tennis at Clark University and major in health science to become a dietician. Mason Nguyen plans to play basketball at University of Maine Farmington and major in exercise science. Grady Pease will wrestle for Castleton University and major in criminal justice. Pease is joining the Vermont National Guard to train as a combat medic. Rachel Richardson will attend Thomas College and participate in women’s soccer and track. Arianna Sproul will play softball at Rivier University and major in applied exercise science. Logan Vigue will play football at Amherst College and major in mechanical engineering.

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