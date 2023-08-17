Registration is still open for the 18th annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race, which will take place on Sunday, Aug. 20 on bridge-accessible Westport Island.

The race will start at 9 a.m.; the 3.5 mile “fun walk” will start at 8:30 a.m. This exciting 10K road race on Westport Island takes place on a USA Track and Field-certified beautiful course that winds through scenic pine and fir tree forests and over two bridges spanning inlets to Heal Cove and Montsweag Bay.

The race is sanctioned by the USA Track and Field and benefits the Westport Island Volunteer Fire Department, whose members direct traffic and provide logistical and medical support at the race. Over the past 17 years, the race has raised almost $30,000 for the Westport Island firefighters.

The race will be computer timed by 5K Sports Management for the 18th straight year, and the race course will have water stations and distance markers. The awards ceremony, raffle prize giveaway, and post-race refreshments for the runners and walkers will take place just outside the Old Town Hall. Race-day registration and the race packet pick up will be held at the Old Town Hall on the Main Road (Route 144) on Westport Island, just south of the Squire Tarbox Inn.

For more information, directions to the race course, and to register online, go to westportisland.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

