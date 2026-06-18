21st Annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K Set for Aug. 16

The 21st annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race will start at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 on bridge-accessible Westport Island.

“Maine’s Best Little 10K Road Race” had a great turnout in 2025 with over 60 runners and more than 15 participants in the fun walk. It was the biggest turnout in the race’s history.

The 21st anniversary running of the race will again benefit the Westport Island Fire Department, whose members direct traffic and provide logistical and medical support at the race.

Over the past 20 years, the race has raised over $37,000 for the Westport Island firefighters.

The race will be computer timed by 5K Sports Management for the 20th straight year. For more information about the race and how to register, go to westportisland.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

