21st Strawberry Shortcake Shuffle July 11

Healthy Kids is excited to host the 21st annual Strawberry Shortcake Shuffle 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 11 at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta.

Participants will enjoy a professionally timed, well-marked course, with a few updates to this year’s route, including a loop through the GSB parking lots. Maps will be available on our website and at the event.

All runners and walkers will receive Healthy Kids swag, including a custom tote bag and lip balm, and everyone can celebrate at the finish line with homemade strawberry shortcake. Age-category prizes and recognition will also be awarded.

The Strawberry Shortcake Shuffle raises funds to support Healthy Kids’ programs that strengthen families and promote child safety throughout Lincoln and Knox counties.

Registration is $30 ahead of time or $35 the day of the race. To register online, go to healthykidsmaine.org. For more information, call 563-1818.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

