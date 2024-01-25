Adam St. Cyr Achieves 100 Win Wrestling Milestone for Eagles

Adam St. Cyr pinned Medomak Valley’s Nathan Legere to win the 100th match of his Lincoln Academy career on Wednesday, Jan. 24 in Waldoboro. St. Cyr accomplished the feat in just his junior year, and joined teammate Jayden Lafrenaye on the Eagles’ wrestling honor roll.

St. Cyr, who now holds a career record of 100-14, won his 98th and 99th matches earlier in the quad meet at Medomak Valley High School before his milestone victory over Legere.

Other accolades for St. Cyr include winning the KVAC title in 2023, placing second in the South B Regionals twice, earning second place in the State Championships twice and placing second in the New England championships. This year, St. Cyr placed first and was recognized as the most honored wrestler at both the Westlake Memorial Tournament and the Marty Ryan Tournament.

St. Cyr honored the memory of his late uncle, Loren St. Cyr, by wearing the green wrestling shoes that Loren wore when he earned his 100th win for Lincoln Academy on January 21, 2007. Only eight wrestlers have achieved the 100 win mark for Lincoln Academy. In addition to his late uncle Loren St. Cyr and Lafrenaye, Adam St. Cyr joins an elite group that includes Donnie Hyson, Daniel Farrar, David Gregory, Derek Juchnik and Cody Poland. The feat is rare and roughly equivalent to scoring 1,000 points in basketball.

Adam is the son of Lincoln Academy wrestling head coach Shawn St. Cyr and Jennifer St. Cyr of Jefferson.

