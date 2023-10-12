Adickes Earns Third Place in Boys Class B Golf State Championship

Lincoln Academy junior Kellen Adickes earned a third place finish at the boys Maine Class B championship held at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro on Friday, Oct. 6. Adickes carded a 74 on the par-72 Tomahawk Course at Natanis. His score was just four strokes behind individual boys champion Eli Spaulding, of Freeport, and one behind second place Jack Quinn, of Gardiner.

Adickes’ Eagles teammate Damon Ellinwood tied for 25th place with a score of 87.

Adickes qualified to represent Lincoln Academy at the New England high school championships on Oct. 30 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. His two over par round in the championship was eight strokes lower than his KVAC playoff qualifying round at Natanis three days prior, on Oct. 3.

Adickes carded three birdies and five bogies on the way to his impressive two over par 74.

“It wasn’t an A-plus round for me, but it was pretty good and I’m happy with it,” said Adickes.

After starting out two over par after three holes, Adickes buckled down and described his style of play thereafter as “steady and damage limitation.” Adickes knew he had a chance to win heading into his final hole, after he spoke with Quinn, the second place golfer who had finished his round at 73. Adickes had to make a 7-foot birdie putt to tie him, but just missed to drop into third. He later found out about Spaulding’s winning score of 70.

Adickes cited his mentor, Cole Anderson, as a young golfer that has helped him stay on an even keel during big matches like this one. Anderson, formerly of Camden Hills Regional High School and currently at Florida State University, is a top 20 junior amateur golfer in the U.S.

“He helps me to focus on the process and the bigger picture,” said Adickes.

Spaulding, a Freeport senior, won his third straight Maine Class B championship.

Jade Haylock, also a three-time state champ, blew away her competition by winning the girls title with a score of 73. Her closest opponent shot an 89. Presque Isle won the team Class B crown with a low score of 323, edging Freeport’s 328.

