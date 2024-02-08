Advanced Search
Amazing shot lifts Boothbay over Nobleboro Boothbay 49 - Noboleboro 48

at

Second seed Boothbay upset top seed and undefeated Nobleboro boys basketball team 49-48 on Wednesday, Feb. 7 in the Busline League South Division championship game. The Wildcats trailed by 14 point with a little over five minutes to play, but made a comeback with five 3-pointers to win with a second to play. Chase Licursi grabbed a rebound that was going out of bounds deep on the sideline, leaped into the air, spun 180 degrees and launched the game winner.

Lessie White netted 14 points, Licursi 13 and Ethan Clark nine to lead Boothbay (unofficial scoring). Boothbay advances to the  Busline League championship with the win, to be played at Wiscasset on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m.

Nobleboro was led by Deklan DiMauro with 25 points and Tyson Brown 14.

Deklan DiMauro takes a shot for the Lions, as Aiden Jewett defends for Boothbay. (Paula Roberts photo)

Brady Weaver takes a shot for Nobleboro as Chase Licursi defends for Boothbay. (Paula Roberts photo)

Ethan Clark brings the ball up the court for Boothbay. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

