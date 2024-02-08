Second seed Boothbay upset top seed and undefeated Nobleboro boys basketball team 49-48 on Wednesday, Feb. 7 in the Busline League South Division championship game. The Wildcats trailed by 14 point with a little over five minutes to play, but made a comeback with five 3-pointers to win with a second to play. Chase Licursi grabbed a rebound that was going out of bounds deep on the sideline, leaped into the air, spun 180 degrees and launched the game winner.

Lessie White netted 14 points, Licursi 13 and Ethan Clark nine to lead Boothbay (unofficial scoring). Boothbay advances to the Busline League championship with the win, to be played at Wiscasset on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m.

Nobleboro was led by Deklan DiMauro with 25 points and Tyson Brown 14.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

