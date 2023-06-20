Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

American Legions win championship in seven innings Legions 5- Wheels 4

at

American Legion Post 42 defeated the Rotary Wheels 5-4 in an extra inning on June 19 to win the Lincoln Little League baseball championships. The Legions finish the season at 14-1, and the Wheels at 11-3. The only losses for both teams this season was to each other, with the Legions winning two out of three match-ups during the regular season. The Wheels took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Legions scored two in the home half of the first, then plated two runs in the third to take a 4-3 lead. The Wheels tied the game in the fifth on a RBI single to Jason Jones, scoring Riley Carter. Neither team scored in the sixth, setting up an extra inning. Indiana Robinson hit a single in the bottom of the seventh, and scored on an attempted pick-off throw to first.

Relief pitcher Kelly Manahan collected the win, and relief pitcher David Osier took the loss.

Hitting for the Lions were Robinson with a triple and single, Jacob Tomasello two singles, and Manahan, Jasper Bryant and Garrett Verney a single each. Hitting for the Wheels were Jason Jones with two singles, and Osier a single.

American Legion Post 42 won the 2023 Lincoln Litttle League baseball championship. Team members are (front from left) Bo Verney, Grayson Coffin-Alexander, Gavin Watson, Garrett Verney, Jasper Bryant, (back) coach Nat Bryant, Indiana Robinson, coach Josh Manahan, Kelly Manahan, Lucas Grady, Gavin Griffen, Sawyer Cheney, Eric Nixon, Jacob Tomasello, and manager Alan Tomasello. (Paula Roberts photo)

The American Legion Post 42 Legions celebrate their Lincoln Little League baseball championship win after Indiana Robinson scored the winning run. (Paula Roberts photo)

Indianna Robinson scores the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, as Wheels catcher Jason Jones applies the late tag. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^