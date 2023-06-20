American Legion Post 42 defeated the Rotary Wheels 5-4 in an extra inning on June 19 to win the Lincoln Little League baseball championships. The Legions finish the season at 14-1, and the Wheels at 11-3. The only losses for both teams this season was to each other, with the Legions winning two out of three match-ups during the regular season. The Wheels took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Legions scored two in the home half of the first, then plated two runs in the third to take a 4-3 lead. The Wheels tied the game in the fifth on a RBI single to Jason Jones, scoring Riley Carter. Neither team scored in the sixth, setting up an extra inning. Indiana Robinson hit a single in the bottom of the seventh, and scored on an attempted pick-off throw to first.

Relief pitcher Kelly Manahan collected the win, and relief pitcher David Osier took the loss.

Hitting for the Lions were Robinson with a triple and single, Jacob Tomasello two singles, and Manahan, Jasper Bryant and Garrett Verney a single each. Hitting for the Wheels were Jason Jones with two singles, and Osier a single.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

