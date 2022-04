Medomak Valley baseball and softball games, scheduled for Wed., April 27, have been postponed. They will be made-up on Thurs., April 28 home against Belfast at 4 p.m.

Medomak Valley tennis games have been postponed. TBD

Lincoln Academy baseball and softball games against Camden Hills, scheduled for Wed., April 27, have been postponed. They will be made up on Tues., May 3 at 4 p.m.. JV away at 4:14.

Boothbay- Wiscasset baseball game, scheduled for Wed., April 27 has been postponed. TBD

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print