Lincoln Academy varsity softball and baseball games, scheduled for Fri., April 30 with Brunswick, have been postponed. They will be made up at Brunswick on May 6 at 4 p.m.

Wiscasset track and field meet, scheduled for April 30, has been postponed. It will be made up on May 3 at Wiscasset.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print