This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Following the completion of this year’s points season, Wiscasset Speedway returned to action on Saturday, Oct. 4, hosting its season-ending Fall Fury event.

The Wicked Good Vintage Racers joined in on the fun, with Jim Kinney taking the heat win for the Hobby class in his 1962 Oldsmobile by just a fender. Dean Grant held the early advantage in the 20-lap feature while Dave Brennon gained sole possession of second. He made his way to Grant’s door just before halfway, swiftly taking over the top spot. Brennon sailed into the victory, his first in the division, while Grant and Addison Bowie completed the podium.

Bobby Symonds, in his 1967 Chevelle, scored the heat win in the Late Model class over Wiscasset veteran James Osmond. Osmond worked his way through the field during the feature, going door-to-door with George Haskell for the lead at halfway. Just as the checkered flag was in sight, Bobby Symonds lost power in the closing laps of the race, resulting in a caution with four laps to go.

George Haskell and James Osmond remained deadlocked on the restart, but Haskell remained strong, picking up the victory. Norm Judkins followed, rounding out the top three.

For the second year in a row, the Ladies Acceleration Tour joined the Fall Fury program, this time for their championship races. Chrissy Rizzuto entered the season finale with a slim five-point lead in the Lady Hornets over Dalaney Dunn, who scored a win earlier in the season at Wiscasset Speedway.

Dalaney Dunn finished third in the qualifying heat while Rizzuto suffered a flat tire, finishing the heat multiple laps down. Due to this, the two drivers entered the 20-lap feature in a deadlocked tie for the championship.

Jody Rose got a big jump in the 20-lap feature, but Rizzuto was riding her tail, overtaking the lead in the opening laps of the race. Meanwhile, Dunn began to fade outside of the top three. Addie Foster was also on the move early, clearing Rose for the runner-up spot on lap five. She continued her pursuit in the coming laps, overtaking Rizzuto for the top spot.

Foster sailed into the victory but was later disqualified following post-race technical inspection, handing the win and the division championship over to Rizzuto.

After a competitor’s car broke during practice, three ladies were left to compete in the $500-to-win Richard Spaulding Sr. Memorial Race for the Lady Outlaws. Breanna Tucci topped the leader board in time trials with the top lap of 18.375 while Foster and 2025 division champion Kasie Kolbe followed closely behind.

Tucci took off with the early lead over Foster in the 15-lap feature and fought her off multiple times over the course of the race, securing an emotional victory in the race that memorialized her late grandfather. Foster and Kolbe followed, completing the podium.

The racing portion of the event ended with a 150-lap Enduro, the only Enduro race of the season at Wiscasset Speedway in which regular weekly drivers were eligible to compete. Many drivers took the track up on this offer, including Zach Audet, Kyle Willette, Karigan Glasier, and David Greenleaf, among others.

Glasier dominated the early portion of the Enduro but was knocked out of the race following a heavy impact on lap 35. Audet then came from a multi-second deficit to take over the lead, but was met with a blown tire with less than 50 laps to go. He sacrificed the lead to Chip Farrington, who went head-to-head for the lead with his teammate Gavin Gerow, who took home the eventual victory. Unfortunately, both Gerow and Farrington were disqualified following post-race technical inspection and Audet was deemed the official race winner.

The day concluded with a potluck dinner and awards ceremony, where all of this year’s champions were crowned, along with the September Driver of the Month and driver of the year. Pro Stock champion Nick Hinkley earned both honors, as well as the sportsmanship award for the division. It was later announced that Hinkley has been nominated as one of the Maine Driver of the Year candidates, with the winner to be announced at the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 1.

It was certainly a whirlwind of a season at Wiscasset Speedway. Richard and Vanessa Jordan, along with everyone at Team Wiscasset, would like to express their abundance of appreciation and gratitude toward everyone that contributed to the track’s success this year.

They hope that everyone has a safe and relaxing offseason and are looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces in the crowd once again come 2026.

For track news, scheduling updates, and more, go to wiscassetspeedway.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

