Sunny skies were finally in the forecast for Coastal Maine on Saturday, Aug. 12, allowing for Wiscasset Speedway to successfully host a full Group 1 racing program. The night’s events included the Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Minis, Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pros, Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks, visiting Senior Tour Auto Racers and the Gosline Insurance Super Streets for the coveted Ward & Sons 100.

Due to multiple unfortunate rainouts this season, the Thunder 4 Mini drivers participated in two 25-lap feature races. 2022 Thunder 4 Mini champion Shane Webber survived chaos in the first feature, coming through the field to score the win over Zach Audet and Ricky Austin. Derek Cook fought through some melee in the early laps of the second feature, pulling away with a sizable lead. Audet gave him a run for his money following a late-race restart but Cook maintained command, scoring the victory. Webber rounded out the podium.

Scott Clemence and Bob Guyon put on a spirited battle for the lead throughout the entire 20-lap STAR Tour Sportsman feature, but it was Clemence who took home the crown. Although Clemence got the upper hand in the race, the “biggest fan club” award went to Guyon, who had a dozen supporters cheering him on. He also gave his trophy to a young fan in victory lane. The 20-lap STAR Tour Modified race wasn’t as close as Doug Pickard dominated and won the feature.

Reed Reno held the early advantage in the 25-lap 4-Cylinder Pro over his hard-charging competitors Ben Burgess and Josh Hall. Burgess took advantage of a mid-race restart, powering to the lead as Reno and Hall battled it out for the runner-up spot behind him. A final restart brought the field back together with six laps to go and Burgess held strong, taking home the victory as Reno reclaimed the runner-up spot over Hall in the closing laps of the race.

Charlie Colby dominated the early laps of the 40-lap Pro Stock feature. He persevered through multiple cautions that took out heavy hitters like Logan Melcher, Ryan St. Clair, and Matt Beers, among others. Jet Decker tracked Colby down mid-race, taking over the top spot as Colby began to descend through the field. This made way for 2022 Pro Stock champion Kevin Douglass, who made his move with four laps to go. He made a clean pass on Jet Decker, who still finished second to earn his first Pro Stock podium, with just two laps to go, claiming another win in the division. St. Clair followed, rounding out the top three.

Father-son duo James and Brett Osmond proved strong all day in the Super Streets as both drivers won their qualifying heat races for the coveted $1,500 to win Ward & Sons 100. They started side-by-side on the front row and Brett Osmond got the upper hand over his father in the feature, pulling away with the lead. He dominated the first half of the race but began to fall off come lap 54, where Kevin Sherman took over the lead. After a strong performance all day, Brett Osmond pulled to the pits, losing two laps.

James Osmond rocketed to the lead shortly thereafter following a restart. He survived multiple chaotic restarts and fought off a hard-charging Mark Lucas in the closing laps of the race to win his second career Ward & Sons 100. Matt Beers, Kevin Sherman, and Noah Haggett followed, rounding out the top five.

Not only did James Osmond win the race, but in a fantastic display of sportsmanship, both he and his son Brett decided to donate their entire race winnings, minus contingency prize money, to a driver in the field, which was chosen by random draw. The lucky winner was Andy Kaherl, a rookie in the division that has been racing at Wiscasset for a handful of years. Kaherl was more than thrilled by Osmonds’ grand gesture and took home an extra $2,200 on Saturday.

Wiscasset Speedway was surely the place to be on Saturday night, but there is more fun to come this season! All Group 2 divisions will return to the track this Saturday, Aug. 19 in addition to the flex Roadrunners division. The green flag flies at 5 p.m. and as always, admission is just $5.

For the official race results, track schedule and more, go to wiscassetspeedway.com.

