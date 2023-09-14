This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was hot and humid on Saturday night, Sept. 9 up the coast of Maine, but that didn’t stop Wiscasset Speedway as it hosted an action-packed Group 1 racing program. The night featured the Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pros, Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks, Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Minis and double features for the Gosline Insurance Super Streets.

Keith Drost took the early lead in the first of two 30-lap features for the Strictly Streets. Trouble was brewing behind the leader on lap 16 as Michael Harrison took it three-wide for position, causing James Osmond to spin. This resulted in a chain reaction and the first caution of the night.

David Greenleaf gave Drost a run for his money on the restart, but Drost broke free on lap 20. As the laps began to wind down, Greenleaf and his good friend Nick Morton battled it out for the runner-up spot. Morton pulled ahead with three laps to go but was unable to catch up to Drost, who took home his first career win in the division.

Jack McKee led the field to green in the 25-Lap 4-Cylinder Pro feature. Taylor Lane and Chassidy Shorty both took spins on lap five, resulting in a caution. Reed Reno took over on the restart as Ben Burgess and Josh Hall filed in behind him.

Reno remained calm and consistent for the remainder of the feature as he fought off both Burgess and Hall to pick up his first career feature victory at Wiscasset Speedway at the young age of 13. Reed, a fourth-generation driver, celebrated with his father, Nick, and great-grandfather, Lawrence – a Hall of Fame driver himself – in the victory lane.

The 40-lap Pro Stock feature got off to a chaotic start with a caution on lap one followed by a botched restart by the two leaders. The top two rows were swapped following this, which made Jamie Wright the race leader.

Wright pulled away on the restart, but Josh St. Clair was quickly coming through the field, breaking the top three on lap five after starting back in ninth position. St. Clair tracked down Jamie Wright for the lead by lap 13, swiftly taking over the top spot as Kevin Douglass followed in succession.

Douglass began to cut into St. Clair’s lead lap by lap, meeting him at his door on lap 32. St. Clair bobbled shortly thereafter, nearly losing it in turn four. This catapulted Douglass into the lead as St. Clair fell to third behind Wright. Douglass picked up the win, celebrating with his friends and family in the victory lane.

Gunnar Josselyn took off with a sizable early lead in the 25-lap Thunder 4 Mini feature. A pile-up at the back of the pack on lap eight brought the field back together and both Shane Webber and Zach Audet were both on Josselyn’s toes. Webber catapulted to the lead following a late-race restart and never looked back, securing the victory over Josselyn and Audet.

The night concluded with a final 30-lap feature for the Super Streets. Kevin Sherman took off with the early lead, but both Mike Harrison and Mark Lucas fell victim to the turn three wall in the opening laps of the race.

Once the field was settled, Maurice Young became the new race leader. He maintained his lead through another caution on lap 11, but Brett Osmond was hungry for the top spot. While battling for position, Young and Osmond collided on lap 20, collecting Greenleaf and others. Both drivers were forced to restart at the tail-end of the field, which catapulted Noah Haggett into the lead. Haggett held off a late-race charge by Bubba Pelton to pick up his second win in three weeks in the division. Kenny Harrison rounded out the podium.

The race season at Wiscasset Speedway is beginning to wind down, but there is still more fun to come! All Group 2 divisions plus the Roadrunners and Mainely Karting Senior Champ Karts will hit the track on Saturday, Sept. 16 for Group 2 fan night, sponsored by Bozzutto’s Inc. and Mainely Motorsports. The driver autograph session will begin at 4 p.m., followed by kids’ bike races. As always, admission is just $5!

For the official track schedule, race results and more, go to wiscassetspeedway.com.

Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pro

Feature 1 (25 laps)

1. #77 Reed Reno, West Bath

2. #7b Ben Burgess, Hartford

3. #117 Josh Hall, Mt. Vernon

4. #28 Jack McKee, Dixmont

5. #70 Taylor Lane, Phillips

6. #51 Jacobee Tacker, Winthrop

Feature 2 (25 laps)

1. #77 Reed Reno, West Bath

2. #7b Ben Burgess, Hartford

3. #117 Josh Hall, Mt. Vernon

4. #51 Jacobee Thacker, Winthrop

5. #70 Taylor Lane, Phillips

6. #19 Chassidy Shorty, Winslow

7. #28 Jack McKee, Dixmont

Norms Used Cars Prostocks

Heat 1 (10 laps)

1. #07 Nick Calvert, Steep Falls

2. #72c Charlie Colby, Newcastle

3. #17 Andy Gilbert, Jackman

4. #84 Jamie Wright, Woolwich

5. #18ME Miller Buzzell, East Baldwin

6. #88 Dave Getchell, Cornville

7. #02 Shane Lane, N. Anson

Heat 2 (10 laps)

1. #18 Kevin Douglass, Sidney

2. #14 Josh St. Clair, Liberty

3. #41 Logan Melcher, Fayette

4. #15 Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset

5. #N40 Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham

6. #11b Matt Beers, Farmingdale

7. #25 Will Collins, Cornville

Feature (40 laps)

1. #18 Kevin Douglass, Sidney

2. #84 Jamie Wright, Woolwich

3. #14 Josh St. Clair, Liberty

4. #72c Charlie Colby, Newcastle

5. #07 Nick Calvert, Steep Falls

6. #41 Logan Melcher, Fayette

7. #15 Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset

8. #N40 Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham

9. #11b Matt Beers, Farmingdale

10. #17 Andy Gilbert, Jackman

11. #18ME Miller Buzzell, East Baldwin

12. #02 Shane Lane, N. Anson

13. #88 Dave Getchell, Cornville

14. #25 Will Collins, Waldoboro

Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Mini

Heat 1 (10 laps)

1. #88d Donnie Fletcher, Farmington

2. #25 Gunner Josselyn, New Vineyard

3. #89 Mike Landry, Madison

4. #42x Ricky Austin, Norridgewock

5. #7x Mickey Landry Jr., Norridgewock

6. #88 Brody Badeau, Farmington

7. #81 Ryan Stilwell

Heat 2 (10 laps)

1. #7 Shane Webber, New Vineyard

2. #19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

3. #88c Derek Cook, Livermore Falls

4. #08 Kyle Willette, Winslow

5. #81c Cooper Jones, Wiscasset

Feature (25 laps)

1. #7 Shane Webber, New Vineyard

2. #25 Gunner Josselyn, New Vineyard

3. #19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

4. #42x Ricky Austin, Norridgewock

5. #88c Derek Cook, Livermore Falls

6. #88d Donnie Fletcher, Farmington

7. #7x Mickey Landry Jr., Norridgewock

8. #81 Ryan Stilwell, Lamoine

9. #89 Mike Landry, Madison

10. #08 Kyle Willette, Winslow

11. #88 Brody Badeau, Farmington

12. #81c Cooper Jones, Wiscasset

Gosline Insurance Super Streets

Feature 1 (30 laps)

1. #74 Keith Drost, Etna

2. #00m Nick Morton, Woolwich

3. #58 David Greenleaf, Woolwich

4. #27 Richard Pelton, Scarborough

5. #50 Brett Osmond, Wiscasset

6. #85 Kenny Harrison, Durham

7. #54 Noah Haggett, Wiscasset

8. #33 Josh St. Clair, Liberty

9. #72 Mark Lucas, Harpswell

10. #41 Nicole Benincasa, Buxton

11. #03 Maurice Young, Chelsea

12. #25 Landon Tapley, Washington

13. #85x Michael Harrison, Durham

14. #19 Andy Kaherl, Saco

15. #1 Jeff Davis, Woolwich

16. #11s Kevin Sherman, Woolwich

17. #31 Chris Burgess, Hartford

18. #05 James Osmond, Wiscasset

Feature 2 (30 laps)

1. #54 Noah Haggett, Wiscasset

2. #27 Richard Pelton, Scarborough

3. #85 Kenny Harrison, Durham

4. #33 Josh St. Clair, Liberty

5. #11s Kevin Sherman, Woolwich

6. #05 James Osmond, Wiscasset

7. #72 Mark Lucas, Harpswell

8. #41 Nicole Benincasa, Buxton

9. #19 Andy Kaherl, Saco

10. #74 Keith Drost, Etna

11. #58 David Greenleaf, Woolwich

12. #31 Chris Burgess, Hartford

13. #1 Jeff Davis, Woolwich

14. #03 Maurice Young, Chelsea

15. #50 Brett Osmond, Wiscasset

16. #00m Nick Morton, Woolwich

17. #85x Michael Harrison, Durham

18. #25 Landon Tapley, Washington

