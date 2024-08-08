Following a couple of busy weeks at the track, Wiscasset Speedway slowed the pace this weekend as they hosted a standard group 2 racing program. The night included four divisions of racing fun, featuring the Portland Glass Strictly Streets, T&L Automotive Modifieds, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, and the Chestnut Auto Roadrunners.

The racing action kicked off with qualifying heat races for all divisions, which were followed by a special presentation during intermission introducing the June Driver of the Month at the track. Dan McKeage, Jr., the current points leader in both the Strictly Streets and the Super Late Models, was awarded with the honor.

Once the presentation wrapped up, the Strictly Streets took to the track for their extended 35-lap feature. Brady Romano led the early charge, but Calab Emerson-Mains and Landon Tapley were quick to make it a three-way battle. Meanwhile, Dan McKeage, Jr. was charging through the field after starting back in 14th. McKeage broke the top five on lap 15. He continued his mission in the following laps, clearing Emerson-Mains for second on lap 23. With just 10 laps to go, he stole away the top spot from Romano. McKeage sailed into the victory as Romano and Emerson-Mains followed, completing the podium.

Adam Chadbourne pulled ahead with the early lead in the 30-lap Modified feature. Trouble was brewing early as Faith Cleaves, Reed Reno, and Scott Tucker collided, resulting in a caution. Chadbourne continued to pace the field on the restart, but Zach Bowie was on the move, breaking the top three on lap 5. As the laps wound down, Bowie began to fade and sacrificed the spot to Chuck Colby. Colby came to life in the closing laps of the race, clearing Brian Treadwell for second with just six laps to go. Colby was unable to catch up to Chadbourne, who took home his fifth win of the season in the division. Brian Treadwell rounded out the top three.

Chris Burgess and Will Collins battled it out for the early lead in the 40-lap Late Model feature. Collins pulled ahead on lap three as Shane Clark entered the fray, overtaking Burgess for the runner-up spot. Will Collins maintained consistency at the front of the field, but the leaders began to approach heavy lap traffic with just 10 laps to go. Collins powered through the commotion, picking up his first win of the season while Shane Clark and Chris Burgess followed, completing the top three.

The night concluded with a 25-lap feature for the Roadrunners. Kerrigan Glazier jumped out to the lead early, but a caution quickly brought the field back together. The two leaders jumped the restart and the front two rows were swapped, putting Alec Brown and Kyle Enman door-to-door on the restart. Enman pulled ahead on lap five and never looked back, securing the victory. Alec Brown and Gavin Gerow followed, rounding out the podium.

Saturday was a clean, fun and quick night of racing at Maine’s biggest and fastest speedway. Wiscasset Speedway will keep the fun coming on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11, as they welcome the Senior Tour Auto Racers back to the track and host their annual Summerfest event, which benefits the Maine Vintage Race Car Association.

The green flag flies at 5 p.m. on Saturday and as always, adult general admission is just $5!

For the official track schedule, race results and more, go to wiscassetspeedway.com.

