Wiscasset Speedway has a knack for making racing bigger and better with each and every passing year. This offseason was no exception, with the addition of the Davis Erector Group Crate Modifieds to the already action-packed Group 1 lineup.

The division has been a work in progress for some time now, as track owner Richard Jordan manifested the idea with the purchase of a fleet of Crate Modifieds a handful of years back. Fans got their first taste of the cars at last season’s Fall Fury event with a 25-lap exhibition race full of exciting twists and turns.

With a little nudge from series consultant Tony Ricci, the development of the new division finally came to fruition at the end of last season. Ricci, who has garnered a vast amount of experience racing Modifieds nationally, is excited to help bring the division a little closer to home.

“I had to travel outside of Maine for most of my career to race Modifieds, so the idea of having a NASCAR-style Mod division in the state of Maine was very appealing to me, as was the idea of being able to grow the division with my son,” Ricci said.

Ricci’s young son John, who was a standout last year in the 4-Cylinder Pros, will be among the competitors joining the new division this year. The roster is continuing to grow, but Ryan Robinson, Doug Phillips, Barry Poulin, and Ryan Phillips have also registered for the division.

Ricci hopes to see the field grow over time and become a “melting pot” for drivers of different experience levels, establishing a natural competitiveness.

It’s been nearly 35 years since a “tour type” Modified division has raced weekly in Maine, with the last being run at the now-defunct Beech Ridge Motor Speedway back in 1990.

For those pondering the differences between Crate Modifieds and the weekly Modifieds, the only real similarity between the two divisions is the engine style. Crate Modifieds have a different chassis design and 15-inch tires. Ricci noted the tires are the biggest notable difference, giving Crate Modifieds both the style and ability to race as they do.

As the countdown to opening day continues, Ricci would like to thank Richard Jordan for giving the division life and hopes to make the Crate Modifieds equally competitive, obtainable and affordable for drivers of all ages.

Catch their debut on Group 1 opening day on Saturday, April 19. The green flag flies at 2 p.m.

For the Crate Modified rules, season schedule, and more, go to wiscassetspeedway.com.

