Over 1,800 fans made the voyage to Wiscasset Speedway on Saturday for the track’s Group 1 opening day, the first of two to kick off the season.

The day’s action-packed program included the Gosline Insurance Group Super Streets, Kennebec Equipment Rental Thunder 4 Minis, Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pros, Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks, and the track’s newest division, the Davis Erector Group Crate Modifieds.

The Super Streets were the spotlight division of the day and were granted an extended 40-lap feature race. David Greenleaf led the charge from the get-go, scoring the first heat win of the season. He continued his success through the feature, quickly distancing himself from the competition and remaining steadfast through multiple cautions, picking up the victory. Kevin Sherman and Noah Haggett followed, rounding out the podium.

Multi-time champion Zach Audet was also in prime form on opening day, scoring a sizable victory in the qualifying heat race for the Thunder 4 Minis. He started on the front row for the 25-lap feature and took off immediately, extending his lead to a half straightaway lead by the halfway mark. As Audet sailed off into the sunset with his 59th career victory at Wiscasset, Gregg Norton beat Shane Webber to the line after a spirited battle for the runner-up spot in the closing laps of the race.

Ryan Phillips led the charge in the qualifying heat race for the Crate Modifieds, but it was John Ricci that took off with the advantage in the 25-lap feature. A caution on lap 14 brought the field back together for the first and only time, but Ricci maintained his distance, scoring the feature victory over Phillips and Allan Moeller.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Chassidy Shorty won her qualifying heat race in the 4-Cylinder Pros after overtaking Jacobee Thacker for the top spot with a last-minute pass. She also led the field to green in the feature and remained headstrong throughout the caution-plagued race, never wavering from the top of the leader board. She took home the victory, which earned her a first-time winner’s flag signed by head flagman Dave Sturgis. Jaxson Moreside and Taylor Lane followed, rounding out the top three.

Logan Melcher’s #41 “Nuclear Fire” ride surely lived up to its name on opening day as Melcher topped the leader board in final practice. This carried into the heat race, where he went from last to first to win the qualifier. He then took off like a rocket in the feature, setting a blistering pace where he was nearly 0.2 faster than the rest of the field.

Defending champion Dan McKeage Jr. began to bite into Melcher’s lap times as the race developed but was never able to get quite close enough to compete for the top spot. Melcher scored the final feature win of opening day while McKeage and Nick Hinkley completed the podium.

Group 1 opening day was packed with thrilling racing action, setting the tone for the season. Wiscasset Speedway will keep the excitement coming as they host their Group 2 season opener on Saturday, April 26. The green flag flies at 2 p.m.

For the official track schedule, race results and more, go to wiscassetspeedway.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

