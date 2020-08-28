Advanced Search
Athletes move one step closer to being able to play this fall State agencies and local school boards still need to approve

at

Area athletes came one step closer to being able to play sports this fall when the Maine Principals’ Association approved the fall sports plan on Aug. 27 .

But it is not a done deal yet. There are still two hurdles left, the biggest being State approval from Gov. Janet Mills, the Department of Education, the Center for Disease Control, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Economic and Community Development.

Medomak Valley athletic director Matt Lash, said playing sports this fall also awaits school board approval. KVAC athletic directors are meeting August 28.

Wiscasset Middle High School athletic director Warren Cossette said Mountain Valley Conference athletic directors are meeting August 28.

