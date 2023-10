Medomak Valley girls cross country team placed third at the North Class B Regional cross country championships in Belfast on Saturday, Oct. 121, to qualify for the State Class B meet. Sophomore Ava Collamore was runner-up in 21 minutes flat. Her twin sister Kaylee Kollamore placed sixth and Amber Pendleton 13th to lead the Lady Panthers. MDI took first, and John Bapst second.

Medomak Valley’s Noah Morris placed 23rd to qualify for States as an individual.

