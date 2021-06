The final heal points for baseball and softball are in. Lincoln Academy and Medomak Valley softball teams will host the first round of the playoffs in South Class B Regionals.

Fourth seed Lincoln Academy softball (10-4) will host 13 seed Greely on Tues., June 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Sixth seed Medomak softball (11-5) will host 11th seed Leavitt

12th seed Medomak Valley baseball (6-10) will travel to #6 York. 14th seed Lincoln Academy baseball (2-12) will travel to #3 Wells on Tues., June 8 at 4 p.m.

