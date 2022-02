Fourth seed Medomak Valley boys basketball team will host a South Class B preliminary game on Tues., Feb 15 at 6:30 p.m. against Oak Hill.

Lincoln Academy boys basketball team will travel to Yarmouth on Tues., Feb. 15 for a 6 p.m. game.

Seventh seed Medomak Valley girls will host 10th seed Mt.Valley on Wed., Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team will host Lake Region on Wed., Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

